Cardi B's Attorney Calls Microphone Lawsuit a Pitiful Shakedown

Cardi B is being sued for a case she was legally cleared of -- a point her attorney is reiterating as he slams the lawsuit!!!

Drew Findling tells TMZ Hip Hop ... The lawsuit against Cardi regarding the 2-year-old microphone incident is a transparent and pitiful attempt at a financial shakedown.

"The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and the Clark County District Attorney’s Office closed this matter for insufficient evidence a long time ago, but apparently the opportunity to try to make money off of a celebrity was too much for some willing law firm to pass up."

If you recall, we broke the story ... Cardi was cleared of charges back in August 2023 and the case never even made it to the D.A.'s desk.

The victim is suing for assault, battery, negligence and even says the microphone being auctioned off for charity sent her into an emotional spiral of distress.