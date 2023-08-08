Cardi B Thrown Microphone eBay Auction Closes at $99,900
8/8/2023 8:21 AM PT
The eBay listing has officially closed for the microphone Cardi B chucked into her crowd, spawning a police investigation ... making a killing on the auction block.
The eBay bidding war came to a close Tuesday morning, and the Shure Axient digital mic made a grand total of $99,900. The auction started at only $500, but got over 120 bids in about a week.
It's an impressive price to go out at, but it's got quite the story behind it -- as we reported, Cardi asked the crowd to splash her with water at Drai's Beachclub in Vegas ... but she got pissed when someone later tossed ice and a liquid on her, resulting in the mic chuck.
The rapper was named as a suspect for battery when a woman who claimed to have gotten hit by the mic went to the cops ... but Cardi was cleared last week by officials.
The mic was auctioned off by the owner of The Wave -- the production company that owns the audio device. He told us the auction's earnings are going to 2 charities ... the Wounded Warrior Project and local Vegas charity, Friendship Circle Las Vegas.