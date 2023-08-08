Cardi B Thrown Microphone eBay Auction Closes at $99,900

The eBay listing has officially closed for the microphone Cardi B chucked into her crowd, spawning a police investigation ... making a killing on the auction block.

The eBay bidding war came to a close Tuesday morning, and the Shure Axient digital mic made a grand total of $99,900. The auction started at only $500, but got over 120 bids in about a week.

It's an impressive price to go out at, but it's got quite the story behind it -- as we reported, Cardi asked the crowd to splash her with water at Drai's Beachclub in Vegas ... but she got pissed when someone later tossed ice and a liquid on her, resulting in the mic chuck.

The rapper was named as a suspect for battery when a woman who claimed to have gotten hit by the mic went to the cops ... but Cardi was cleared last week by officials.

