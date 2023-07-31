Cardi B Suspect for Battery After Vegas Microphone Toss

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Cardi B Suspect for Battery After Mic Toss in Vegas

7/31/2023 9:03 AM PT
Cardi B might not get away scot-free with that microphone toss in Las Vegas -- she's now listed as the suspect in a battery ... TMZ has learned.

The woman who was struck by Cardi's mic when she hurled it into the crowd at Drai's Nightclub on Saturday ... went to Las Vegas Metro PD the next day to report the incident.

7/29/23
MAKIN' A SPLASH
She told police she'd been struck by an item -- the microphone -- thrown from the stage. Of course, the whole incident was captured on cameras during Cardi's show.

As we reported, the woman threw some kinda liquid at Cardi while she was performing ... and the rapper snapped, immediately throwing the mic in retaliation.

7/29/23
ASKING FOR IT
It's unclear if the woman told cops she threw something at Cardi.

We've reached out to Cardi's camp.

Story developing ...

