Cardi B Splashed With Liquid During Vegas Performance

Play video content Twitter, TikTok / @j_blizzyy

Cardi B totally blew her top while performing on stage in Las Vegas Saturday ... this after someone in the audience splashed her with a liquid.

It all started with the New York rapper looking glamorous in a sheer orange dress as she gripped a microphone and stood near the edge of the stage at Drai's Beachclub.

Suddenly, a person in the crowd tossed some type of fluid from a cup at Cardi, getting her all wet from head to toe. Check out this video, which shows Cardi in utter shock and fury as she throws the mic at the perpetrator ... unclear, though, if it connected.

Cardi then shouted a few choice words at the jerk before her security jumped from the stage into the audience and led away the individual responsible.

We don't know what happened after that ... but we're checking with Vegas PD to see if cops responded and made an arrest or issued a citation.