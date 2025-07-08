Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Not Broken Up, Despite Her IG Erasure

Break Up??? More Like Boo'd Up!!!

Cardi B was spotted getting sweated out by Stefon Diggs in a workout vlog posted today ... because reports of them breaking up are bogus!!!

A source close to the couple tells TMZ she and Stefon are not officially broken up ... in spite of the "Bodak Yellow" rapper wiping her IG slate clean of their romantic union.

Cardi B working out with Stefon Diggs in Stefon’s new YouTube video uploaded today. 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/FCIeUcwnEC — Devo🕴️ (@devometric) July 8, 2025 @devometric

Cardi seemed to make an attempt to clarify the relationship was still on ... by reposting a clip from his vlog of the two working out together while vacationing in Europe last month.

Cardi lashed out at fans Tuesday, urging them to have a big bowl of STFU and go outside and touch grass instead of commenting on her relationship.

There's no explanation as to why Cardi deleted the photos, but she and Stefon have not suffered the celebrity couple death blow -- unfollowing each other.

It's a long-distance situation at the moment ... Cardi's currently in Paris stirring buzz (and fashion trends) for her upcoming album, while Stefon is getting his body right for the NFL season.

Akademiks warned Cardi B what would happen between her and Stefon Diggs… now look💀😭 pic.twitter.com/CYnIz5U7qB — Akademiks TV (@AkademiksTV) July 8, 2025 @AkademiksTV

Critics like DJ Akademiks have been predicting things won't last long ... but people will have to wait a little bit longer to say "I told you so!!!"