Cardi B Wipes Her Social Media Clean of Stefon Diggs Photos

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs may have run into a snag in their relationship 'cause Cardi has hit the ol' "delete" button on her boyfriend!

The rapper took to Instagram over the weekend and erased all of her photos with the New England Patriots wide receiver, which is never a good sign.

You may recall, just last month, the two went Instagram official weeks ago and the couple seemed to be in their honeymoon phase.

During Memorial Day weekend, Cardi posted a photo of herself with Stefon cuddling on a boat and another pic showing roses and teddy bears, which were probably given to her by the NFL star.

Play video content TMZ.com

What's more ... the pair recently enjoyed some alone time in France as Diggs dug into his pockets to rent out the Château de Farcheville castle. Cardi gushed about Stefon's loving gesture all in an IG video.

There were already signs of trouble during the couple's yacht outing ... video surfaced on X of Stefon chatting up a bunch of cute young women on the same boat.

Play video content X / @iamcardib

Now, Cardi has wiped her IG of any evidence of Stefon and offered a cryptic message to her fans, saying “sooo tired.”

This was in response to fans speculating online the couple had ended it, with one asking, “Have they broken up already??” Another wrote, ““Damn they over already? That was quick.”

Cardi has had a rough time with the men in her life ... As you know, she's still battling Offset in court over their pending divorce after an ugly breakup.