Stefon Diggs Rebuffs Boat Video Questions, 'Keep My Personal Life Personal'

Stefon Diggs was just bombarded by questions about his now-infamous May boat ride ... but the New England Patriots star rebuffed them all -- saying he wanted to keep his "personal life personal."

Diggs met with reporters on Tuesday for the first time since he was seen on video appearing to offer a pink substance to bikini-clad women on a yacht over Memorial Day Weekend ... and it didn't take long for the journalists to unleash queries about the incident.

Stefon Diggs on the party boat, pink drugs and talking to Mike Vrabel.



They first wanted to know what exactly was in the bag in the footage -- but Diggs, who had just wrapped a workout with his new team, declined to get into any sort of specifics.

"Obviously, I want to get as candid with you guys as possible," he said. "I kind of have a thing where I don't talk about my personal life with people I don't know personally."

"I'm pretty sure everybody here -- men and women -- are great people," he added, "but I kind of keep my personal life personal."

Diggs did acknowledge he had a conversation with Pats head coach Mike Vrabel and others in the organization after the video had circulated widely on the internet ... but he said, "the particulars is all internal."

Reporters, though, still asked several follow-ups about the matter ... but Diggs turned down each one.

"I don't want to be rude," he said, "but I would hate to repeat myself for the fourth time. You want me to repeat myself again? And say the same thing again?"

While Diggs clearly wasn't amused by it all -- Kevin Hart found a way to make light of it on Monday ... joking about it during the BET Awards.