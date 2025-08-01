Mariah The Scientist Aiming for Young Thug to Replicate Nick Cannon 'Mariah' Tattoo

Play video content TMZ.com

Mariah The Scientist is an R&B wizard at the top of her game in her music career and love life ... she held Young Thug down during Georgia's wasteful RICO trial and they're currently having a ball!!!

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with Mariah as she was headed to link up with fellow R&B starlet Kali Uchis to shoot content for their new collab "Is It a Crime" ... which, as you can see below, came out gr-r-reat!!!

Mariah's hoping the song catches on like her last hit "Burning Blue," which was just certified Gold -- putting her "Hearts Sold Separately" album in a great position ahead of its Aug. 22 release date.

Mariah and Thugga are also in a great position -- and not afraid to ink their love deep into their skin.

In July, Mariah debuted a tattoo of a spider to honor her YSL-lover, and she tells us it would be a dream for Thug to repay the favor by duplicating the humongous back tat Nick Cannon once got to prove his love to Mariah Carey ahead of their marriage.