Mariah The Scientist Aiming for Young Thug to Replicate Nick Cannon 'Mariah' Tattoo

Mariah The Scientist That Nick Cannon 'Mariah' Tattoo Would Look Great on Young Thug Too!!!
Mariah The Scientist is an R&B wizard at the top of her game in her music career and love life ... she held Young Thug down during Georgia's wasteful RICO trial and they're currently having a ball!!!
TMZ Hip Hop caught up with Mariah as she was headed to link up with fellow R&B starlet Kali Uchis to shoot content for their new collab "Is It a Crime" ... which, as you can see below, came out gr-r-reat!!!
Mariah's hoping the song catches on like her last hit "Burning Blue," which was just certified Gold -- putting her "Hearts Sold Separately" album in a great position ahead of its Aug. 22 release date.
Mariah and Thugga are also in a great position -- and not afraid to ink their love deep into their skin.
In July, Mariah debuted a tattoo of a spider to honor her YSL-lover, and she tells us it would be a dream for Thug to repay the favor by duplicating the humongous back tat Nick Cannon once got to prove his love to Mariah Carey ahead of their marriage.
A work of art ... that no longer exists. But it's all good with The Scientist and SEX!!!