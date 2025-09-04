Young Thug Apologizes to GloRilla for Calling Her Ugly

Sorry for Calling You an Ugg Monster!!!

Young Thug is apologizing to GloRilla for trashing her looks while confirming the nonstop leak of jailhouse calls is indeed him!!!

Young Thug talks about Glorilla looks on the phone to his girlfriend Mariah the Scientist. He says she ugly asf pic.twitter.com/09AmSVVNhQ — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) September 4, 2025 @Akademiks

In the latest saga of Jeffrey Unlocked ... Thug and his GF, Mariah The Scientist, are having a chat-down session at the "Let Her Cook" rapper's expense. Thug described Glo's looks as, “Long ass bulls*** ass wig, skinny s***, goddamn big ass head, big mouth."

Mariah chimed in, claiming she's heard GloRilla field comparisons to Rihanna, in which Thug quipped "the bih" looked more like a Brianna. Wowww.

GloRilla rolled her eyes at the leaked audio ... claiming Thug was constantly calling her phone just to know what color her eyes were -- and the embattled YSL rapper realized he had to come clean.

Thug apologized and told Glo he honestly didn't think she was ugly ... he was just having a hard time seeing the light at the end of the tunnel while his YSL RICO trial was underway.

One person who definitely doesn't think Big Glo is ugly is NBA star Brandon Ingram, who just celebrated his 28th birthday with her by his side!!!