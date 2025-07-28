GloRilla & Brandon Ingram Seen Getting Cozy, Leave Cabo Nightclub Together

Play video content TMZ.com

GloRilla may have found herself a baller ... she and NBA star Brandon Ingram were seen getting close at a Cabo nightclub -- and left together in the wee hours of the morning.

In new footage -- obtained by TMZ -- the rapper is seen all over the Toronto Raptor ... wrapping her arms around his neck as they swayed together on the dance floor early Monday morning.

We're told GloRilla was celebrating her birthday -- which is today -- at a nightclub called Balam ... and an eyewitness tells us when she and her crew took over an entire section as soon as they arrived.

GloRilla's security staff allegedly stepped in to stop clubgoers from recording her and Brandon getting cuddly.

The two were seen leaving the club around 3 AM ... holding hands as they made their exit.

Clearly, GloRilla isn't letting her recent legal trouble kill her vibe. TMZ broke the story ... the rapper was hit with felony drug charges after her home was broken into -- and when cops showed up, they found her weed during the search.