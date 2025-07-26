GloRilla Selling T-Shirts with Mug Shot After Arrest

GloRilla is cashing in on her recent stay in jail -- she's selling T-shirts with her mugshot printed on them!

Check it out -- the black tees can be purchased from her official store for $40 a pop -- plus, she had them out at her "GloRilla's Glo Bash" concert Friday night!

The show was held at the FedEx Forum in Memphis -- her hometown -- and a photo shared online shows the mugshot tees hanging up right alongside her normal merch.

Hey -- something's gotta pay off the $22k bond she satisfied to get out of the clink!

We broke the news -- the "TGIF" hitmaker was arrested in Georgia Tuesday for possession of a scheduled controlled substance and possession of marijuana over one ounce.

Cops say they found the drugs in her home while reporting there for a robbery.

GloRilla's attorney is appalled they decided to charge her with felonies rather than focusing on tracking down the robbers ... and she shared the same sentiment when addressing her arrest on X, writing ... "Long story short my house gets home invaded and Im the only one that gets arrested."