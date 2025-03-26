GloRilla Ends Concert Early Over Multiple Fights In Crowd

Play video content TikTok / @kialadia

GloRilla reportedly ended her concert in St. Louis, Missouri early Monday night over several fights that broke out throughout the show.

Video obtained by TMZ shows one of the fights up close... you can see a woman get violently ripped away from another attendee, nearly being thrown into a shocked onlooker.

GloRilla can be heard in the background asking people to "be calm" several times.

Another attendee posted a clip of what they claimed was the second brawl of the night ... the bird's eye view of the general admission floor shows people getting pushed and shoved before security escorts an individual away.

GloRilla is filmed reminding fans they're not at a WWE match.

According to fan reports on social media, the "TGIF" hitmaker paused her performance several times to get the rambunctious crowd under control ... but eventually had enough and decided to cut it early.

In footage of her officially pulling the plug on her show, she apologizes to the crowd but says safety comes first.

The concert took place at The Factory in Chesterfield as part of GloRilla's ongoing "Glorious" tour.

Her next scheduled performance is Wednesday night at the Eagles Ballroom in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.