GloRilla Donates $25K to Her Memphis High School for Library Expansion

GloRilla's amazing year didn't prevent her from giving back to her roots ... the "TGIF" rapper surprised students at her old high school in Memphis Wednesday afternoon -- with a chunky check for $25,000!!!

The 5-figure donation will benefit the school's new library space, giving both Melrose High students and the neighboring Orange Mound community access to the new tech.

Melrose High repaid the favor by renaming its library The Gloria H. Woods Media Center, uncharted territory for Glo's old stomping grounds.

Glo told local outlets she wished someone had upgraded her school's resources when she was a student and called her ability to do so a heartwarming moment.

She even stuck around and performed a few tunes for the students -- critically acclaimed tunes, that is.

Her "Yeah Glo!" anthem is up for Best Rap Song & Performance at the Grammys next year ... and Billboard recently crowned her as the hottest female rapper of 2024.