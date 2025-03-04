LiAngelo Ball Teams Up with GloRilla for New Music Video

Play video content Instagram / @zo

LiAngelo Ball's building quite the roster of big-name rap collabs ... first Lil Wayne, now GloRilla!!

Gelo's brother, Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo, gave fans a sneak peek of the middle Ball's upcoming music video on his Instagram story on Tuesday ... which shows Glo -- one of the hottest female rappers out right now -- on camera with the "Tweaker" artist.

This will be Gelo's second single since his debut song ... which reached No. 29 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and reportedly generated almost $640k.

Gelo also released a remix of the hit single featuring Weezy ... which got more than 5 million listens on Spotify alone.

The 26-year-old -- who signed a multimillion deal with Def Jam -- mentioned to us last month more music was on the way ... and confirmed an album will be dropping sooner than later.

He also has a major music gig this month -- the Rolling Loud festival at Hollywood Park Grounds in Los Angeles -- so perhaps the visuals for his new track will be ready by then!!