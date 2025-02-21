LaVar Ball Cracks Foot Amputation Joke

Play video content TikTok / @primbyontwitch

LaVar Ball's clearly not down in the dumps over his medical situation ... in fact, he's already joking about it!!

The Big Baller Brand co-founder filmed a Cameo on Thursday for one of his biggest fans -- TikTok user "Primby" -- and in the message, he cracked a joke about his recent amputation surgery.

Ball said to the camera that he was aware everyone's "heard what happened" to his right foot ... but then he laughed off the matter.

"You can take my foot," he said. "But you know what you can't take? That Primby account!"

He then finished the vid by singing the chorus of his son Gelo's hit song, "Tweaker."

Ball's been recording vids for Primby for the last month or so ... as the social media star has been getting creative Cameos from the BBB honcho in an effort to score more TikTok followers.

Ball's obviously not stopping the vids even though the world now knows of his condition.

It's just another sign Ball's been seemingly unfazed by the serious procedure -- as he was not only recently seen smiling in a wheelchair ... he was also spotted with a big grin on his face during a meetup with his youngest son, LaMelo, before the Hornets vs. Lakers game earlier this week.