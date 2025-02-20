LaMelo Ball Shines In Win Over Lakers Hours After LaVar's Amputation Revealed

LaMelo Ball put on a show against the Lakers on Wednesday night ... just hours after it was revealed to the public that his father, LaVar Ball, had recently had his foot amputated.

The Charlotte Hornets star -- and the youngest Ball brother -- cruised into Crypto.com Arena and dropped 27 points en route to a 100-97 victory over L.A.

The 23-year-old did not appear to address his father's newly revealed health status with media members either before or after the game.

For LaVar's part, he did not attend the contest, despite still living in the Los Angeles area.

TMZ Sports broke the story shortly before Melo took the court -- LaVar had part of his right leg removed recently after dealing with a serious medical issue.

Hornets head coach Charles Lee praised Melo for his big game after the contest ... though he made no mention of how his father's ailment might be impacting him.

"Super proud of him to make the plays for himself," Lee said to reporters, "but also for his teammates and continue to trust them."