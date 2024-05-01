LaMelo Ball Gets Massive Back Tattoo W/ Alien, UFO

LaMelo Ball is vying to be the NBA's most tatted hooper ... the Charlotte Hornets star just got his entire back tattooed, and the space-themed ink is awesome!

TMZ Sports has learned the All-Star guard went to his go-to guy, Herchell L. Carrasco -- AKA RockRollG -- at Pachuco Tattoo in Orange, California ... after months and months planning the huge tattoo.

Ball wanted to keep with the space-themed tats ... so RockRollG had friends Niz Carrillo, Jorge Garibay, Juan Nambo, Jonas Aguilar, and Elvis Ramos help him bring the concept together.

After many hours designing the tattoo, it only took three sessions to complete the masterpiece.

The artwork features LaMelo's signature black and red "RARE" phrase across the top of his back ... with the word "ONE" underneath, spelling out "RARE ONE." There's also an alien with Melo's number 1 in the middle of its forehead.

There's also a UFO on the back of Ball's neck ... with the word "LaFrance" -- Ball's lifestyle brand -- on the flying saucer.

Ball also had the back of his arms tatted ... including crosses on his elbows.