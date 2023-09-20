LaMelo Ball Gets Clothing Line Logo Tattooed On Neck, 2 Other Wrists Tats

LaMelo Ball got inked up ahead of the 2023-24 NBA season ... with the Charlotte Hornets star getting three new tattoos, including his LaFrancé clothing line logo, tatted on his neck!

TMZ Sports has learned the NBA All-Star went to his go-to guy RockRollG at Pachuco Tattoo shop in Orange, California around his birthday (August 22) to get some new ink ... and we're told Melo left with three new pieces.

The first one ... an "LF" symbol on the left side of his neck, near his ear. LF stands for LaFrancé, Melo's clothing line.

The 22-year-old launched LaFrancé back in 2020 ... before he was drafted with the 3rd overall pick in the NBA Draft.

LaFrancé is also Melo's middle name.

RockRollG -- who also tatted Melo's rare angel piece back in 2021 -- did two more on Melo's wrists ... a "001" in reference to the Netflix show "Stranger Things" and his jersey number. He also got a "Heem" tat in black and red.