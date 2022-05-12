LaMelo Ball Gets New Hand Tattoos, 'Not From Here'

... 'Not From Here'

LaMelo Ball is adding to his ink collection -- the Charlotte Hornets star just debuted some brand new hand tattoos this week ... and they're out of this world!!

The 20-year-old former Rookie of the Year -- who already has a chest piece and forearm tat -- got more work done with his go-to guy, Herchell Carrasco.

The tats feature butterflies, a UFO, LaMelo's "LaFrance" brand logo, and "Not From Here" ... a phrase that was used during his PUMA signature sneaker release.

The pieces also feature a set of red flames on each wrist, which move up Melo's forearm.

As we previously reported, Melo added a unique angel and "Rare" to his forearm last June ... and a massive #1 chest piece with wings back in 2019.

Melo didn't leave Carrasco empty-handed -- the artist showed off a pretty sick gift he got from the hooper ... an autographed jersey with a special message etched on it.

"My brudda Rock! Love You Family," LaMelo signed the threads ... including his soon-to-be jersey number 1.

Just a matter of time before the dude catches up to Wiz Khalifa.