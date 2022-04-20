LaMelo Ball Files Trademark For Skincare Products

LaMelo Ball's game is smooth on the court, and he might be trying to get your skin to feel the same -- the NBA star's team just filed a trademark for his very own skincare line.

TMZ Sports has learned ... LaMelo's manager, Jermaine Jackson, filed papers last week to trademark the phrase "LaFrance Skin By LaMelo Ball" for the purpose of "Skincare products, namely, non-medicated skin serum."

The filing was made under the name "Purple Goat Management" ... which is a nod to the nickname JJ gave himself.

Now, Melo is no stranger to off-court ventures -- as we previously reported, Ball recently launched his own LaFrance clothing line and luxury watch collection.

The clothes ($120 for a premium hoodie) and watch ($15k for a top-tier version) come with a hefty price tag ... so we're guessing the new skin products won't be cheap.

LaMelo averaged over 20 points a game this season ... and blossomed into one of the top young talents in the game.

If he becomes the face of the NBA, the league will be in good hands.

Silky smooth hands, that is.