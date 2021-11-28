LaMelo Can Be NBA's Youngest MVP Ever, Says LaVar Ball

Play video content TMZSports.com

"Do I think he can win it? No. I know he can win it!"

That's LaVar Ball telling TMZ Sports he knows his son, LaMelo, can win NBA's MVP this season ... which would make him the youngest player to ever win the award.

The 20-year-old is already a star -- he won 2020 NBA Rookie of the Year, was selected All-Rookie First Team and became the youngest player in Hornets franchise history to have a 30-point game.

But, can LaMelo -- who's averaging nearly 20 points, 8 rebounds and almost 8 assists in his second season -- really win the trophy over guys like Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo?!

LaVar says "yes" ... but there's something he's gotta do first.

"Here it is ... they're not gonna give Melo the MVP unless he makes it to the Finals," LaVar said at Cool Kicks L.A. "Then you gonna make MVP."

"You know why? The NBA -- what do you need? You need the next superstar, and you know who he is?! My boy! And, I got a bunch of 'em!"

FYI -- the current youngest MVP was Derrick Rose, who won it at 22 years for the Bulls.

The Hornets are currently in the middle of the Eastern Conference ... but it's still pretty early in the season, so who knows what'll happen.