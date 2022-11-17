LaMelo Ball Badly Injures Ankle Stepping On Courtside Fan's Foot

LaMelo Ball might be out for the foreseeable future after he reinjured his ankle stepping on a courtside fan's foot ... and it's now got a lot of people wondering, is it time to push spectators back at NBA arenas??

Melo was attempting to corral a loose ball late in the Hornets' game against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night ... when he accidentally landed on a man's foot who was parked just inches away from the court.

LaMelo Ball just rolled his left ankle stepping on the foot of a fan sitting courtside. pic.twitter.com/QdeXDrZNdw — Bally Sports: Hornets (@HornetsOnBally) November 17, 2022 @HornetsOnBally

You can see in broadcast replays of the incident, as Ball was coming down on the guy's shoe, his ankle turned awkwardly ... and he was left in a heap of pain.

The 21-year-old -- who had previously missed time this season due to an injury on the same ankle -- raced to his bench while grimacing, before he eventually needed assistance to get back into the locker room.

Charlotte ended up losing the game, 125-113. Afterward, Hornets coach Steve Clifford did not have an update on his star's status.

Meek Mill accidentally tripped the ref in Philly 😅 pic.twitter.com/FEkrM9KS2B — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 8, 2022 @BleacherReport

It's the second time in less than two weeks that a participant on an NBA floor has had a mishap with a courtside fan. You'll recall, on Nov. 7, Meek Mill accidentally tripped a ref while his legs were extended in his seat.