Steelo Brim Suffers Gruesome Ankle Injury In Pickup Basketball Game

Hope you have a strong stomach ... 'cause TV personality Steelo Brim suffered such a gruesome ankle injury during a pickup basketball game, it might make you sick!

The co-host of MTV's "Ridiculousness" showed off the nasty injury on Monday, saying he messed up his ankle after landing on someone's foot after banking in a layup.

Paramedics responded, and the foot was so jacked up they actually had to cut off SB's Air Jordan 10 sneaker to access the twisted appendage.

Play video content Instagram / @steelobrim

"They caught yo boy slippin 😂🤦🏾‍♂️," the 34-year-old said.

Thankfully, Brim says he escaped with "just" a dislocated ankle. Terrible pain aside, Steelo is clearly relieved.

"Luckily it’s just dislocated," Brim said, "Send me well wishes and money."

Several celebs reacted to the post, including NBA star Rudy Gay, who left a comment saying ... "Why you post that nasty s*** 😂😂😂. Shout out to Cedars Hospital staff tho 👏😂😂"