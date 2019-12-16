MTV's 'Ridiculousness' Star Steelo Brim's House Burglarized

Exclusive TMZ.com

MTV's "Ridiculousness" star Sterling "Steelo" Brim partied his ass off only to come home to a major party foul ... after thieves allegedly broke into his pad and took off with valuable collectibles.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... Steelo returned to his L.A. area pad around 8:30 AM after a night of partying. But, something was amiss ... he noticed stuff missing.

We're told security footage showed at least one person people going in and out of his house. A safe was stolen as were valuable collectibles and figures. All in all ... he told cops around $100k worth of stuff was pilfered.

LAPD is on the case and sources say it appears thieves got into his crib through a side door. It's unclear if the side door was unlocked or if it was jimmied open.