LaMelo Ball Wishes GF Ana Montana Happy Birthday In IG Post, 'U The One'

LaMelo Ball is head over heels for his girlfriend ... the NBA superstar gave her a lovey-dovey shoutout on her birthday, letting the world know that she's "the one".

The Charlotte Hornets guard confessed his love publicly for Ana Montana on Instagram Monday, her birthday ... and he used a photo from their Paris bae-cation where the two posed in front of the Eiffel Tower.

"What’s understood don’t needa b said," the 22-year-old said in the caption, "u the one and already kno how we rockin shordy."

"I love you and happy birthday baby blessings everywhere 😘🛸💕"

Things are obviously lookin' pretty serious between the All-Star and the fashion influencer ... who went public with their relationship in June, though they've been linked together for longer.

Montana -- who's in her 30s -- has been very supportive of Melo's career, including his launching of his LaFrance fashion line. She's even been modeling his women's clothes on social media.

"Always reppin," Montana said at a recent LaFrance event.