LaMelo Ball's Girlfriend, Ana Montana, Drops L-Bomb In Romantic Post

After nearly a year of dating, LaMelo Ball and his girlfriend, Ana Montana, went Instagram official on Friday ... and things appear to be serious -- 'cause the model says she's in love!!

The Charlotte Hornets star and influencer certainly haven't been hiding their romance ... exchanging mushy social media messages and featuring each other on their stories over the past few months.

While everyone assumed they were the real deal, the two never really came out and confirmed they were "official" until Friday ... when Melo and Montana shared each other on their IG grids.

Montana -- real name Analicia Chaves -- captioned her pics "The ONE😍🥰💕" and ... Melo wrote "1 of 1's 😘🛸💕" on his post.

Montana left a sweet comment on Melo's page ... saying, "I love you baby 💕😍🥰" ... and their fans went crazy.

"Happy looks so good on you 😍😍," one fan said ... while another said they look like a great couple.

Ball has made a splash in the NBA so far in his short career ... but his 2022-23 campaign was cut short due to a bad ankle injury. It's safe to say Ana did her part in helping him recover off the court.