Ana Montana Says She's Taking Extra Precautions After IG Model's Death

Ana Montana says she's taking extra precautions in the wake of another IG model's shocking death ... including beefing up her personal security.

We got Ana leaving Toast in Los Angeles and asked if she's doing anything differently safety-wise in reaction to Miss Mercedes Morr's recent death, which cops in Texas say is an apparent murder-suicide.

Ana says she's thinking about adding muscle and she's being extra cautious about where and when she posts on social media, because she thinks Morr might have had a stalker.

It's interesting ... Ana says lots of IG models and influencers are talking about Morr's death, and it seems like it's been a wake-up call to some folks.

Ana tells us she's warning other influencers to be extra careful about giving away too much information about their personal lives in their profiles ... and she says it's not smart to tag locations while they're still physically there.

Ana's also got a message for her followers, and it sounds like she's dealt with some creepy fans before.