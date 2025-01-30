LaMelo and Lonzo Ball Make Cameos in LiAngelo's 'Tweaker' Music Video

LiAngelo Ball just dropped the visuals for his hit single, "Tweaker" ... and his NBA brothers, LaMelo and Lonzo, got in on the fun!!

The video was released on Thursday ... just weeks after the rap song premiered on the internet and quickly gained popularity.

The video starts with a nod to LiAngelo's basketball dreams ... before shifting to a shot of him joyriding in a Hummer with Melo and Zo.

The video also showcases scenes of Gelo with his crew, a bunch of women, fast cars and drinks.

There's also a surprise toward the end ... a sneak peek at his next track.

"Tweaker" was such a success, it landed the 26-year-old a record deal with Def Jam reportedly worth $8 million.

The former basketball player also performed the song at the Washington Commanders vs. Detroit Lions playoff game on January 18.

Didn’t have Gelo on my NFC Divisional bingo card pic.twitter.com/5bCFDsKvnB — Candace Buckner (@CandaceDBuckner) January 19, 2025 @CandaceDBuckner

He's also expected to perform a set at the Rolling Loud music festival this March.

Gelo dove head-first into the music scene ... and the basketball community has made it clear they're rocking with it -- as several NBA locker rooms have bumped his tunes after games.