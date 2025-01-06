Lions Jam Out To LiAngelo Ball's Rap Track To Celebrate Win Over Vikings

Play video content

Amon-Ra St. Brown and the Detroit Lions easily handled the Minnesota Vikings to secure a first-round bye in the playoffs on Sunday ... but they were definitely tweakin' in the locker room after the game -- thanks to LiAngelo Ball's new viral rap song!!

The top-seeded Lions dominated their NFC North opponents in a 31-9 victory ... and following the successful outing, the whole Detroit locker room got in on the latest craze -- the middle Ball brother's new "Tweaker" hit, which has spread like wildfire in the past week.

ASB shared footage of the celebration ... showing him vibing out to G3's track as his teammates rapped and danced along.

The song has raked in millions of views since its debut ... and many are saying Gelo has found his calling on the mic after an attempt at joining Lonzo and LaMelo in the NBA.

As for ASB, he had six catches for 77 yards in the win.

The Lions can now sit back and listen to as much Gelo as they want while they await their playoff matchup -- they'll face the lowest seed remaining from Wild Card weekend starting Jan. 11.