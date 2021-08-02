LiAngelo Ball Joins Charlotte Hornets' Summer League Team

LiAngelo Ball is getting another opportunity to make his NBA dream come true -- the middle Ball bro has joined LaMelo's Charlotte Hornets for the Summer League.

Of course, it's been a tough road for Gelo, who went undrafted in 2018 -- he was picked up as a practice player for the G-League's OKC Blue in late 2019 and signed to the squad in March 2020 ... but the COVID-19 pandemic prevented him from seeing the court.

Ball was given another shot during training camp with the Detroit Pistons in December 2020 ... and was cut prior to the first preseason game.

Now, Gelo has the chance to show what he's got -- with the Hornets announcing he'll be playing for them during Summer League play this offseason.

Ball has shown serious promise when on the court ... averaging 12.6 points in Lithuania.

What's interesting -- Gelo's older bro, Lonzo, is a free agent this summer ... and there are rumblings he could end up being teammates with Melo when it's all said and done.

