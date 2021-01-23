LaVar Ball Says LaMelo Should Be Starting, 'My Boys Are Not Freaking Role Players'

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

LaVar Ball says his son, LaMelo, is pissed off about coming off the bench during his stellar rookie season ... telling TMZ Sports it's about damn time he gets his spot in the starting lineup.

The youngest Ball bro has easily been one of the best rookies so far in 2021 -- the #3 overall pick in the NBA Draft is averaging nearly 12 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists through 14 games for the Charlotte Hornets.

We spoke with Papa Ball about Melo coming off the bench behind Devonte' Graham ... and he says while the 19-year-old isn't showing it on the outside, he's actually unhappy about the situation.

"My thing is he ain't happy with that, but he ain't go show that," Ball tells us. "If I train you to be the best and always been starting all your life -- here is what they don't get. My boys are not freakin' role players! They superstars! Let them do what they do!"

LaVar points out Melo could be held back due to Hornets coach James Borrego not having that -- oh, how should we say this -- Big Baller frame of mind.

"But, if your mentality ain't like that, guess what? It's hard to coach my boys and tap into the best because you don't have a killer mindset."

LaVar also talks about his other boys -- Lonzo and LiAngelo -- saying the brothers could still team up and dominate the NBA together ... and would even be able to beat the Brooklyn Nets big three.