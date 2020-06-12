LiAngelo Ball Debuts Massive Back Tattoo, 'Beat The Odds'

Breaking News

LiAngelo Ball is catching up with Wiz Khalifa in the race to ink his whole body ... with the hooper revealing a MASSIVE new back tat on Friday.

Remember, not so long ago ... LaVar Ball was LIVID when he found out the oldest Ball bro was tatted in a hilarious scene on their "Ball In The Family" reality show.

21-year-old Gelo's only gotten closer to the needle ever since by adding 2 arm sleeves to his body art ... and now, an insanely huge back piece to complete his upper body.

Ball hit up celeb artist Herchell Carrasco -- who's done work for people from 6ix9ine to Kyle Kuzma -- for the job ... and he says it took a whopping 20 HOURS to complete.

The piece shows a grim reaper holding a royal flush with the message, "Bet On Myself, Beat The Odds."

Worth noting -- Carrasco, AKA RockRollG, is the same artist that covered Lonzo's BBB logo tat earlier last year ... as well as LaMelo's big chest piece.