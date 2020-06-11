Vanessa Bryant Reveals Tattoo Tributes to Honor Gianna and Kobe
6/11/2020 5:51 AM PT
Vanessa Bryant got tattoos to honor Kobe and Gianna back in February -- and she's now sharing video of the ink sessions.
Vanessa hit up tattoo artist Nikko Hurtado for a house call to put two different pieces on her body.
First, a tribute to Gianna on her wrist.
"Shoutout to @nikkohurtado for coming over and helping me get my Gigi’s sweet message transferred on me. #throwbacktoFebruary," Vanessa said.
Unclear exactly what the message says.
Next, a tribute to Kobe on her neck.
"I wanted my boo boo's @kobebryant sweet message transferred on me."
"@nikkohurtado came through for me. Thank you! #inked #messagetransfer #BooBoo #throwback #tattooinmyhallway #QueenMamba #MambaMentality."
Vanessa did not reveal specific details about the two tattoos -- meaning, we don't know what the messages say -- but obviously, they are deeply meaningful to her.
Kobe and Gianna -- along with 7 others -- died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, CA on January 26.
Several people close to Kobe -- including LeBron James and Anthony Davis -- also got tattoos to pay tribute to the NBA legend.
After Vanessa posted the tattoo footage, a bunch of her famous friends weighed in with positive messages including Khloe Kardashian.
"So special beautiful," Khloe wrote.
Nikko, the tattoo artist, also commented ... saying, "Anytime for you guys! All love! I hope you guys are okay. Let’s do a sleeve now!"
