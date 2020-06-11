Vanessa Bryant Reveals Tattoo Tributes to Honor Gianna and Kobe

Breaking News

Vanessa Bryant got tattoos to honor Kobe and Gianna back in February -- and she's now sharing video of the ink sessions.

Vanessa hit up tattoo artist Nikko Hurtado for a house call to put two different pieces on her body.

First, a tribute to Gianna on her wrist.

"Shoutout to @nikkohurtado for coming over and helping me get my Gigi’s sweet message transferred on me. #throwbacktoFebruary," Vanessa said.

Unclear exactly what the message says.

Next, a tribute to Kobe on her neck.

"I wanted my boo boo's @kobebryant sweet message transferred on me."

"@nikkohurtado came through for me. Thank you! #inked #messagetransfer #BooBoo #throwback #tattooinmyhallway #QueenMamba #MambaMentality."

Vanessa did not reveal specific details about the two tattoos -- meaning, we don't know what the messages say -- but obviously, they are deeply meaningful to her.

Kobe and Gianna -- along with 7 others -- died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, CA on January 26.

Several people close to Kobe -- including LeBron James and Anthony Davis -- also got tattoos to pay tribute to the NBA legend.

After Vanessa posted the tattoo footage, a bunch of her famous friends weighed in with positive messages including Khloe Kardashian.

"So special beautiful," Khloe wrote.