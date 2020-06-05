Vanessa Bryant Congratulates Gigi On 8th Grade Graduation ... 'So Proud Of You'

... 'So Proud Of You'

Vanessa Bryant is paying tribute to her daughter, Gigi, for her academic accomplishments ... sharing a heartfelt message and a photo of her honorary 8th grade graduation diploma.

"Congratulations on your 8th grade graduation Gigi," Vanessa said on Instagram. "I love you forever and always."

Gigi was a student at Harbor Day School in Corona Del Mar, CA ... and was in the middle of her 8th grade year when she died in the tragic helicopter accident alongside Kobe and 7 others on January 26.

The school honored "Gianna Maria-Onoré Bryant" with a diploma -- and Vanessa was clearly moved by the gesture.

"I’m so proud of you. ❤️, Mommy #classof2020."

Gigi was a standout basketball player with dreams of making it to the WNBA ... and her school retired her #2 jersey at a memorial ceremony in February.