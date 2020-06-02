Kobe Bryant Murals Go Untouched Amid L.A. Chaos, Vanessa Appreciative

Breaking News

Despite nearly a full week of chaos, looting and vandalism in L.A. ... one thing has remained untouched in the city -- street art dedicated to remembering Kobe Bryant.

The city Mamba played in for 20 years has been turned upside down in the wake of George Floyd's death ... with protests turning aggressive and violent in several neighborhoods.

In fact, areas just miles from Staples Center have been devastated ... with shops and stores being smashed, burned and sprayed with graffiti.

they vandalized and looted, but kept Kobe's mural clean pic.twitter.com/Ltv7XghuHz — Gareth Bhele (@BrainChuma) June 1, 2020 @BrainChuma

But, as looters and agitators tore through parts of town ... they carefully passed over tagging and destroying Kobe murals -- and the former NBA star's wife sure appreciated the gesture.

Vanessa Bryant shared pictures of untouched Kobe and Gianna murals on her social media page Monday night ... most with heart emojis and captions expressing gratitude.

Of course, all the art was put up in the days after Kobe and Gianna's tragic deaths in late January ... and it's successfully stayed in place since.