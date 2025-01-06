Dax Shepard Watches Detroit Lions Game At Golden Globes

Not even the Golden Globes could stop Dax Shepard from cheering on Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions on Sunday night ... check out some vid Kristen Bell shared from the famed awards ceremony, the actor was seen ignoring speeches to watch his beloved NFL team!!

The scene all played out as the Lions were battling with the Minnesota Vikings for first place in the NFC North while Harrison Ford and Anthony Mackie were onstage in Los Angeles presenting an award.

Play video content

Most of the crowd at The Beverly Hilton was locked in on who'd win Best Animated Feature ... but when Bell panned her camera around to her Michigan-native husband, he was glued to his phone -- which was showing the first half of Detroit's huge "Sunday Night Football" matchup at Ford Field.

Bell -- who's also from Michigan -- didn't seem embarrassed by her hubby's behavior ... in fact, she seemed to find it hilarious, captioning her video "#priorities."

The NFL loved it, too ... it shared the vid on its X page with a crying laughing emoji.

The show of support clearly ended up working out for Shepard ... the Lions -- led by Goff and Jahmyr Gibbs -- bulldozed their rival, 31-9.