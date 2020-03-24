Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard Waive April Rent for Their Tenants

Exclusive

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are doing their part to help financially-strapped folks living in the L.A. buildings they own ... by waiving rent for April.

TMZ's learned the married couple decided to forgo rent collection for next month amid the coronavirus pandemic, during which many of their tenants are without jobs as California is under a "stay at home" order.

We're told a manager of Pringus Property LLC -- Kristen and Dax's company that owns at least 2 residential buildings -- emailed all tenants this weekend to give them the good news.

Our sources say the message expressed empathy and encouragement, and the manager -- who we're told is Dax's sister -- promised to work with residents going forward as best as possible as everyone learns to adjust to the public health crisis.

With more than 100 million Americans now ordered to stay inside, unemployment is skyrocketing and making rent is going to be a major concern across the country.