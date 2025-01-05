Zendaya Sparks Engagement Speculation on Golden Globes Red Carpet

Zendaya's Golden Globes appearance has fans excited ... 'cause not only is her fashion flawless, but she's also sporting a ring on THAT finger.

The actress hit the carpet at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills Sunday ... sporting a bright orange gown and an old Hollywood bob.

And, while her outfit may have stunned many, her legions of fans took to X to talk about the huge diamond on her left hand.

As you can imagine ... many fans immediately started congratulating Zendaya on her engagement -- without waiting to hear if she's actually engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Tom Holland.

Zendaya and Tom first started dating back in 2021 ... several years after meeting on the "Spider-Man: Homecoming" set.

They quickly became one of Hollywood's most beloved couples ... though they're notoriously private and rarely comment publicly on their relationship.

Basically, if they were engaged, they're not likely to broadcast it ... so, this easily could be Zendaya's way of telling the world she's tying the knot -- or maybe it's just a ring.

BTW ... Zendaya's probably got more on her mind that fan speculation -- 'cause she's up for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for her movie "Challengers" at the ceremony.