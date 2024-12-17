Tom Holland and Zendaya Go Shopping At Nordstrom

Tom Holland and Zendaya don't shop like they're two of the biggest movie stars in the world ... instead, they get their retail therapy from Nordstrom!!!

The "Spiderman" stars hit up their friendly neighborhood shopping mall Tuesday ... eschewing celeb-favorite Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills for the Topanga Mall in Canoga Park.

Frankly, it's pretty incredible to see two of the biggest names in Hollywood browsing around a Nordstrom like a couple normies ... guess Tom and Zendaya are just a totally normal couple and no different than the vast majority of their fans.

The couple were photographed in the men's shoe department with Zendaya's dog in tow ... and Tom was later seen leaving the mall with a shopping bag ... no window shopping for Peter Parker!!!

In all fairness to Nordstrom, the store sells designer clothes, bags and shoes ... but it's still a far cry from going straight to the source on Rodeo.

Plus, Tom and Zendaya could have gone to the Nordstrom at The Grove ... but instead switched up and trekked over the mountains to the San Fernando Valley.