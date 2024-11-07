Zendaya and Robert Pattinson Get Close Shooting New Movie in Boston

Zendaya and Robert Pattinson are hard at work filming their new movie ... and, despite the flick's dramatic name, the stars appear to be having a blast.

Check it out ... Zendaya and Robert are seen shooting a scene for their new A24 film, titled "The Drama."

The actors were spotted filming the upcoming flick out and about on the streets of Boston, Mass. Wednesday ... looking right at home in between takes.

While not much is known about the film, the plot reportedly centers on a couple whose romance takes an unexpected turn ... ominous, but we can dig it.

We're guessing Z and RPatz were filming one of the happier scenes of the movie ... as the twosome goofed off in front of the camera, with the "Euphoria" starlet flashing her bright smile a handful of times.

Robert also appeared to be enjoying his time in Beantown ... laughing and chatting with Zendaya and director Kristoffer Borgli while walking around the set.

Though, don't get any ideas about a possible on-set romance between the two costars ... Robert welcomed his first child with girlfriend Suki Waterhouse back in March, and Zendaya continues to be inseparable from boyfriend Tom Holland.