Robert Pattinson Sells Hollywood Home For $3M, Take a Look Inside

Robert Pattinson's been making big moves on the DL ... quietly selling his Hollywood Hills home off-market for a cool $3 million.

TMZ's hooked up your first look inside the modest home ... which was purchased by the 'Twilight' actor back in 2014, and has since undergone significant revamping.

The 1,940-square-ft. home has 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and its rustic furnishings perfectly combine old-school charm and modern touches.

A plethora of added lights injects warmth to the neutral interiors ... while the exterior grounds boast a small swimming pool, nestled in between some well-manicured greenery.

The sale comes after some significant life changes for Rob -- he'll soon welcome his first child with Suki Waterhouse ... and also appears to be tying the knot with her if that hefty ring on her finger is any indication.