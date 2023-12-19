Robert Pattinson Sells Hollywood Home For $3M, Take a Look Inside
12/19/2023 12:46 PM PT
Robert Pattinson's been making big moves on the DL ... quietly selling his Hollywood Hills home off-market for a cool $3 million.
TMZ's hooked up your first look inside the modest home ... which was purchased by the 'Twilight' actor back in 2014, and has since undergone significant revamping.
The 1,940-square-ft. home has 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and its rustic furnishings perfectly combine old-school charm and modern touches.
A plethora of added lights injects warmth to the neutral interiors ... while the exterior grounds boast a small swimming pool, nestled in between some well-manicured greenery.
The sale comes after some significant life changes for Rob -- he'll soon welcome his first child with Suki Waterhouse ... and also appears to be tying the knot with her if that hefty ring on her finger is any indication.
The buyer was represented by Chase Rogers of The Beverly Hills Estates.