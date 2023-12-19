Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Robert Pattinson Sells Hollywood Home For $3M, Take a Look Inside

ROBERT PATTINSON SELLS HOLLYWOOD HOME FOR $3 Mil ... Take a Look Inside!!!

12/19/2023 12:46 PM PT
Robert Pattinson's Hollywood Hills Home
Getty/Lawrence Fitz-Simon/TMZ Composite

Robert Pattinson's been making big moves on the DL ... quietly selling his Hollywood Hills home off-market for a cool $3 million.

TMZ's hooked up your first look inside the modest home ... which was purchased by the 'Twilight' actor back in 2014, and has since undergone significant revamping.

Lawrence Fitz-Simon

The 1,940-square-ft. home has 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and its rustic furnishings perfectly combine old-school charm and modern touches.

Lawrence Fitz-Simon

A plethora of added lights injects warmth to the neutral interiors ... while the exterior grounds boast a small swimming pool, nestled in between some well-manicured greenery.

Suki Waterhouse Appears to Be Engaged to Robert Pattinson
Backgrid

The sale comes after some significant life changes for Rob -- he'll soon welcome his first child with Suki Waterhouse ... and also appears to be tying the knot with her if that hefty ring on her finger is any indication.

Lawrence Fitz-Simon

The buyer was represented by Chase Rogers of The Beverly Hills Estates.

