Suki Waterhouse Pregnant, Expecting Child with Robert Pattinson

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson are having a baby -- she confirmed the exciting news at the Corona Capital Music Festival in Mexico over the weekend ... ending months of speculation they were expecting.

The "Daisy Jones and the Six" actress told crowds she wore her sparkly silver minidress to "distract them from something else going on" ... while pointing at her baby bump and adding, tongue-in-cheek, "I'm not sure if it's working."

Play video content

This is Suki's first child with R-Patz ... and the power couple have been dating for 5 years after being linked in July 2018 following a movie date.

They moved in together during the pandemic while Rob filmed "The Batman" in London.

Since then the pair have been relatively private about their romance, but earlier this year, the smitten model told The Sunday Times, "I'm shocked that I'm so happy with someone for nearly five years."