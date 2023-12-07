Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse Seen Out After Pregnancy News, Taylor Swift Tags Along

Play video content Getty

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson making their first public outing since announcing they have a baby on the way woulda been spectacle enough, but their pal Taylor Swift joined 'em to really make a night of it.

The expectant couple and singer stepped out in NYC to support Emma Stone at the premiere of her new movie "Poor Things."

After confirming her pregnancy last month, Suki proudly showed off her bump in a white striped sheer-paneled outfit ... and a very casually dressed Rob was glad to let her get all the attention from photogs.

Taylor looked ultra glam in all-black as she arrived with the expectant parents.

S&R's big night out comes after Suki officially announced she was expecting at the Corona Capital Music Festival in Mexico -- following months of swirling speculation.

This will be the first child for both of them -- they've been dating for 5 years, and moved in together during the pandemic, while Rob filmed "The Batman" in London.