Suki Waterhouse Appears to Be Engaged to Robert Pattinson, Flashes Ring

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse seem to have more than just a baby on the way -- there may even be wedding bells in the near future ... if this ring is any indication.

The couple was strolling in London Monday and Suki flashed a massive diamond rock on THAT finger. They both seemed pretty giddy as they walked along in the brisk UK weather. If they are, in fact, engaged ... we suppose they have every reason to be stoked!

Of course, there's other good news in their universe these days -- namely, the fact they're expecting a child together ... something SW was not hiding whatsoever in this outing.

As you can see, she was wearing some sort of crop top that exposed her belly ... so, baby bumpin' to the max -- even in chilly December!

Suki revealed their pregnancy news late last month during a performance in Mexico ... where she casually dropped the fact she had a bun in the oven -- pointing out her obvious body changes. Since then, she and Rob have been out and about a lot in NYC.

Now, it looks like they're going the traditional route for their family ... via (possible) marriage.

Robert and Suki have been dating since 2018, but have been relatively low-key about their relationship considering their A-list status. That said, they don't shy away from PDA at all.