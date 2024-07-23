'Euphoria' Creator Sam Levinson Blamed Zendaya for Delays, But All Good Now

Zendaya and "Euphoria" director Sam Levinson are gearing up to finally shoot the show's long-delayed third season -- but a while back, he was reportedly blaming her for holding up production.

Sam, who's also the head writer and creator, took issue with Zendaya focusing on her movie career more than the hit HBO series, at least according to a source close to Sam who told THR ... "It was all about her."

Sounds like there was bad blood between them for a bit, because Zendaya's side of the story is Sam should get some blame, too, because he was busy working on another HBO show, "The Idol."

According to THR ... their partnership was super strained after Levinson delayed finishing scripts for a third "Euphoria" season in favor of working on 'Idol' with The Weeknd. That show was supposed to launch the singer's acting career but it bombed and ended after one season.

The reported dynamic between Zendaya and Sam is a big change from the first two seasons of "Euphoria" ... when the pair were said to be "thick as thieves" on and off set, with Zendaya shadowing Sam to get a better understanding of her character.

"Euphoria" last aired in February 2022 but there were no updates on a much-anticipated third season until just recently, when HBO announced July 12 that the main cast was coming back and the show would start production in January 2025.

As for Sam and Zendaya's relationship ... we're told everything's smoothed over now, they're on good terms and looking forward to working on the new season.