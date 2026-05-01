Selena Gomez Selling Los Angeles Home a Year After Buying With Benny Blanco

Lists L.A. Home After Moving in With Benny

Come & Get It!!!

Selena Gomez is saying so long to her lavish Los Angeles-area home ... listing the massive estate for a cool $6.5 million ... TMZ has learned.

Real estate sources tell TMZ ... the pop star's pad, tucked behind a gated, private driveway in Encino's exclusive Rancho enclave, boasts 6 beds, a whopping 10 baths, and roughly 11,500 square feet of living space.

We're told the place, which was once owned by late rock legend Tom Petty, hit the market Friday with all the amenities you've ever dreamed of ... plus some you never knew you needed.

It's got all your standards ... spacious living room, gorgeous kitchen, formal dining room -- but there’s some swanky celeb stuff, too.

We're talking a wine cellar, media room, massage room, glam room, gym, workspace, and even a vocal booth.

Outside, the nearly one-acre grounds bring the wow factor with a waterfall and a stream flowing straight into the pool and spa.

So why ditch a place like this? We broke the story ... Selena and her hubby Benny Blanco scooped up a Beverly Hills mansion last year ... dropping a casual $35 million.

So yeah ... if you've got a spare mountain of cash lying around, Selena's spot is up for grabs.

Come and get it while you can!!