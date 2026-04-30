Kylie Jenner Slashes Millions Off Mansion Price One Month After Listing

Kylie Jenner just gave her mansion a lip kit ... a plump discount, minus $2.3M.

The beauty mogul’s Hidden Hills estate took a serious price hit overnight … going from a jaw-dropping $20,250,000 ... down to a still-hefty $17,995,000 after sitting on the market for about a month.

Kylie first listed the mega-mansion in late March -- but it looks like buyers weren’t exactly stampeding, so she trimmed the price in a big way.

And yeah ... even with the markdown, this place is still peak Kylie. We’re talking 8 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, and a full-blown resort vibe tucked away on a quiet street with sweeping city and pastoral views.

Inside, it’s stacked -- private theater, game room with a wet bar, gym, massage room, and an executive office with a fireplace for when business calls. The primary suite is basically its own mini-mansion … with a spa-style bath, oversized closets, sitting area, and private balcony.

There’s even a separate guest suite with its own entrance, kitchenette, and courtyard ... perfect for visitors who want privacy, but still want to live large.

Outside is just as loaded ... a sparkling pool and spa, outdoor kitchen, fire pit lounge, circular driveway, six-car garage, and enough space to host a Kardashian-level party without breaking a sweat.

As we previously reported, Kylie had been using the home while her newer property was under construction -- and now that she’s moved on, she’s clearly ready to offload this one.