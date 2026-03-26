Kylie Jenner Lists Hidden Hills Home for $20M With 'Million Dollar Listing' Stars

Kylie Jenner is selling her multimillion-dollar property by enlisting the help of 'Million Dollar Listing' stars Josh, Matt, and Heather Altman!

TMZ has learned Kylie is unloading this home, where she was living while her new property was under construction. She is presumably living in her new pad now as she's selling her old place.

And it's going on the market for a staggering $20,250,000. But if you got the dough, the place is worth it.

Set on a quiet street, the 8-bed, 10-bath resort-style pad delivers sweeping city and pastoral views from a private lot. Designed for both everyday living and grand-scale entertaining, the home offers a private theater, game room with wet bar, executive office with fireplace, gym, and massage room.

The luxurious primary suite is a true retreat with a sitting area, dual oversized closets, spa-like stone bath, and a private balcony overlooking the surrounding landscape. And an attached guest suite with its own entrance includes a bedroom, bath, kitchenette, sitting area, and courtyard.

But wait ... there's more! The compound also showcases a sparkling pool and spa, an expansive patio with an outdoor kitchen, fire pit lounge, circular driveway, six-car garage, and abundant guest parking.