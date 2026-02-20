Kylie Jenner Helps Launch Friends' 'Better Half' Podcast at Premiere Party

Kylie Jenner heated up the premiere party for her friends' podcast Thursday night ... showing off her assets in a busty leather outfit.

Check out the makeup mogul's eye-popping mirror selfie with pal Devon Carlson ... she framed her voluptuous chest in a tight leather jacket embellished with fun fringe ... leaving the zipper open just enough to give a solid peek at her goods. She paired the top with curve-hugging flared pants and styled her hair in loose waves.

Kylie's night out celebrated the launch of her BFF Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou and influencer Victoria Villarroel's "The Better Half" podcast, where the hosts chat all things love, friendship, and entertainment.

Stassie -- who has been by Kylie's side for well over a decade -- also wore a sexy number ... flaunting her figure in a fitted black mini dress with cutouts throughout the front. Victoria opted for a red corsetted mini dress with animal print and sky-high heels.

The party was certainly one for the books ... featuring a Pandora necklace, a personalized cocktail menu, and DJ Tay James bringing the hits.

The podcast was originally hosted by Stassie and her talent manager, Alexis Fisher. It debuted in 2025 ... with Victoria appearing on the final episode in June.