Stassie Karanikolaou vs. Kylie Jenner Who'd You Rather?! Workout Besties Edition
Stassie Karanikolaou vs. Kylie Jenner Who'd You Rather?! Workout Besties Edition!
Published
Jump-start your week with a sexy game of Who'd You Rather?! Famous besties Stassie Karanikolaou and Kylie Jenner both rocked their ALO workout sets, but which hot babe is grabbin' your vote ... Stassie in gray, or Kylie in black?!
The question is: Who'd You Rather?!
Once you've cast your vote, test your Athleisure trivia below!